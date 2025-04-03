news
Dull Desktop? Install ‘Picture of the Day’ App on Ubuntu
Quoting: Dull Desktop? Install 'Picture of the Day' App on Ubuntu - OMG! Ubuntu —
Picture of the Day is another such app, this one built in Rust with a GTK4/libadwaita GUI.
Its role is simple: let you preview the latest ‘picture of the day’ images from four well-known online sources, as well learn more about what the image shows. Then, if you like what you see, set it as your desktop wallpaper.
Alternatively, you can tell the app to automatically download a new image of the day and set it as your desktop background.
There are plenty of great wallpaper changer tools for Linux desktops. Many of those also come equipped to preview, download and automatically set art from a myriad of online art sources, stores and silos, as well as a stash of local image files.