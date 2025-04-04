Other Sites
We improved the confinement technology that we use to protect your files from possible security vulnerabilities in Tor Browser.
Internet Society chapters work tirelessly around the world to grow, strengthen, and protect the Internet. Each month, we provide a brief overview of just some of the things our network of chapters and Special Interest Groups (SIGs) has been working on throughout the previous month.
Calibre 8.2 is here to update the Kobo driver with support for new Tolino firmware and a fix for an issue that caused the Kobo renderer to ignore hyphenation and extra CSS that’s being added to KEPUB files.
Thunderbird 137 doesn’t introduce any new features apart from a splash screen to encourage users to donate to help keep Thunderbird’s development alive. However, it disables the system tray icon on Linux systems until it gains functionality and adds support for using file names when storing mail folders on Windows systems.
Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.14 kernel series, PorteuX 2.0 comes about two months after PorteuX 1.9, featuring the latest GNOME 48 desktop environment for the GNOME editions, as well as experimental Wayland sessions for the Cinnamon, LXQt, and Xfce editions.
Coming three weeks after KDE Plasma 6.3.3, the KDE Plasma 6.3.4 release is here to fix the most common Plasma crash that could happen when unplugging screens, especially when using a dock, improves the pixel-perfection of various KWin effects, including Wobbly Windows, and adds keyboard navigation and interaction to the User Switcher widget’s popup.
This device shares the same form factor as other LuckFox boards, such as the Pico Ultra RV1106 (ARM Cortex-A7) and the Lyra Ultra (ARM Cortex-A7 & Cortex-M0), but integrates a Cortex-A35 processor instead.
According to the announcement, this release delivers a unified image supporting both Raspberry Pi CM4 and CM5 variants, reducing setup time and improving compatibility across platforms. Users can choose between server and desktop configurations based on their deployment needs.
The ESP32-P4-Module-DEV-KIT is a low-cost development board based on the ESP32-P4, with an integrated ESP32-C6 coprocessor. It supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5/BLE, and is designed for embedded HMI applications and edge computing.
AAEON’s UP brand has introduced the NV8600-Nano AI Developer Kit, combining an NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano module with Super Mode support, an expanded I/O carrier board, and a preinstalled AI software package designed for embedded and computer vision developers.
- Inkscape 1.4.1 Brings Snap App Fixes, New Features
- Digital artists, designers and vector illustrators among you may be be interested to know that an updated version of open source graphics app Inkscape is out
- Thunderbird Launches Open Source Services to Rival Gmail and Office365
- Thunderbird launches Thundermail and Pro services to offer an open-source alternative to Gmail and Office365
- Tails 6.14.1 Released with Improved Tor Browser Integration
- Tails 6.14.1, a privacy-focused Linux distro, brings better Tor Browser usability, security fixes, and updated components
- 14 handy hidden tricks for Google Maps on Android
- Why I Don't Use Linux on My Desktop PC
- Linux is a great operating system, but I just can't use it as my main desktop
- Here's Everything New in Ubuntu 25.04 'Plucky Puffin'
- Ubuntu 25.04, nicknamed "Plucky Puffin" is arriving this month
- GNU Octave 10.1.0 is out with New Functions [Ubuntu PPA]
- GNU Octave, the free open-source programming language for scientific computing and numerical computation
- You know me. Mega curmudgeon. Whenever I review Linux distros, I'm usually unhappy. Lots of people mistake my negativism as something inherently anti-Linux
- A VisionFive 2 and a Raspberry Pi 1 B
- A couple weeks ago I was playing around with a multiple architecture CI setup with another team
- LXC/LXCFS/Incus 6.0.4 LTS release
- The Linux Containers project maintains Long Term Support (LTS) releases for its core projects
- Calibre 8.2 Ebook Manager Updates the Kobo Driver with New Tolino Firmware
- Calibre developer Kovid Goyal released today Calibre 8.2 as a new stable version of this powerful, open-source, cross-platform, and free ebook management software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.
- Huion Inspiroy H610X - review on GNU/Linux
- This article accompanies my video review of the Huion Inspiroy H610X
- Calibre 8.2 Brings New Kobo and Kindle Features
- Calibre 8.2 ebook manager adds new Kobo firmware support
- Android 15's Theft Detection Lock is overreacting, users say
- Fedora 43 Ushers in RPM 6, Introduces New Project Leader
- Fedora 43 will include RPM 6, a major upgrade approved by FESCo this week
- Celluloid 0.28 Video Player Brings UI Redesign, Lua Modules Support
- Celluloid 0.28 open-source video player is out with a refreshed interface, playlist duration display, and playlist navigation via next/previous buttons
- If you’re looking to move away from products developed by Progress, let’s explore the finest open source alternatives
- Axzez Expands OS Compatibility, Lowers Interceptor 2.0 Pricing
- Axzez has officially released its updated Interceptor OS Installer
- Luckfox Nova Features Cortex-A35 and Onboard Audio Peripherals
- LuckFox has introduced a compact Linux development board named Luckfox Nova
- Contribute at the Fedora Linux 42 Kernel 6.14 & A11Y Test Week
- Fedora test days are events where anyone can help make certain that changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release
- Thunderbird Fedora Flatpak rename may require manual intervention
- A change in Fedora’s thunderbird RPM package a few months ago led to some issues with the Fedora Flatpak thereof
- First look: This special version of Chrome for Android supports extensions
- Valve’s Latest Steam Client Release Brings Faster Download of Updates on Linux
- Valve’s latest stable Steam Client update arrived today for all supported platforms, including Linux, with various improvements and many bug fixes for a better Steam gaming experience.
- Zorin OS 17.3 takes the Brave step of changing its default browser from Firefox
- To be fair, it sounds like the team has ironed out the more controversial features
- Introducing Fedora Project Leader Jef Spaleta
- Hello everyone! Current Fedora Project Leader Matthew Miller here, with some exciting news
- Slackware-Based PorteuX 2.0 Distro Released with GNOME 48 and Linux Kernel 6.14
- PorteuX 2.0 is out today as a new update to this portable Linux distribution based on Slackware Linux and inspired by both Slax and Porteus distros, designed to be small, fast, portable, modular, and immutable.
- Google Keep for Android rolls out ‘text notes by default’ & Audio shortcut
- Mozilla Thunderbird 137 Open-Source Email Client Released, Here’s What’s Changed
- The Mozilla Thunderbird 137 open-source email, calendar, address book, chat, and news client has been released with various changes and several bug fixes to improve existing functionality.
- DeaDBeeF 1.10 Release Brings New Features
- A new version of DeaDBeeF music player is out with some cool features, FFMPEG 7 support, and a flurry of bug fixes sure to appease long-time fans of this tool
- Dull Desktop? Install ‘Picture of the Day’ App on Ubuntu
- Over the years I’ve spotlighted scores of wallpaper apps, scripts and extensions for Ubuntu that set a new wallpaper each and every day
- GNOME Has A New App for Daily Wallpapers from Bing, Wikimedia
- Want to get refresh of your desktop background with new wallpapers every day
- Practical Payment Solutions for Murena and /e/OS Users
- We’re living in an age where every tap and every swipe can feed the data collection practices of Big Tech giants
- If your notifications look kind of stupid in Plasma 6.3.4, it’s my fault
- This is for everyone upgrading to Plasma 6.3.4, which was released yesterday
- New to Linux? 4 things to focus on before you switch
- It's important to narrow your focus when choosing your first distribution. Here's how to do that
- GIMP 3.0 review - A solid, dependable update
- I can surely get happy and excited about GIMP's latest
- I'm a Linux power user and this distro has the most refreshing take on OS design
- NixOS features a well-designed OS with an array of layouts
- Linus Torvalds rages against ‘random turd files’ in Linux 6.15-rc1 directories
- The target of the Linux creator and lead developer’s ire was “the disgusting ‘hdrtest’ crap,”
- Mozilla Firefox 137 Is Now Available with HEVC Playback Support on Linux
- Mozilla published today the final build of the Firefox 137 open-source web browser for all supported platforms ahead of the April 1st, 2025, official release date, so it’s time to take a look at the new features and changes.
- Linux Lite 7.4 Released with Kernel 6.8 and GUI Tweaks
- Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 7.4 launches with kernel 6.8, new app versions, and enhanced stability
- Steam Rolls Out April Update with Fixes and UI Improvements
- Steam's latest update fixes UI bugs, improve download estimates and enhances controller support, HDR rendering, and Remote Play functionality
- KDE Plasma 6.3.4 Is Out Today to Fix the Most Common Crashes and Other Bugs
- Today, the KDE Project released KDE Plasma 6.3.4 as the fourth maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.3 desktop environment series with more bug and crash fixes, as well as some improvements.
- No Snap or FlatPak! Linux Distros Agreed to Have Only One Universal Packaging
- Is this the end of fragmentation for Linux
- 5 Linux distros built for developers and game developers
- While it is true that any Linux distro can be installed and customized for any range of computing tasks
- Inkscape 1.4.1 is out! Initial Linearity Curve Import & Splash Screen
- Inkscape 1.4.1, the free open-source vector graphics editor, is out with new features and many bug-fixes
- NV8600-Nano AI Kit: Jetson Orin Nano Super Mode + 4x GbE, CANBus, MIPI
- It also supports Linux-based operating systems, including NVIDIA JetPack 6.0 and above
- Dave Täht RIP
- From the LibreQoS site comes the sad news that Dave Täht has passed away
- As a Linux power user, this is the distro with the most refreshing take on OS design
- NixOS features a well-designed OS with an array of layouts
