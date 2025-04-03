news
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Framework, and Arduino
Raspberry Pi ☛ Supporting teachers to integrate HEY HI in K–12 CS education
Franz Jetzinger from the Technical University of Munich, Germany, investigates the impact of teacher training on HEY HI education.
The Register UK ☛ Raspberry Pi not affected by orange tariffs say analysts
Jefferies also notes that the low-cost mini-computer maker has not seen any impact so far from the tariffs imposed by Washington. With most other single-board computer makers relying on manufacturing in Asia, particularly China, Raspberry Pi's factory in Pencoed, Wales, could offer a slight edge, provided demand from the US remains steady, it points out.
PC World ☛ Framework Laptop 12 pre-orders start April 9
The laptop 12 is intended to be a budget machine, or at least a budget alternative, so it’s notably “chunkier” than the existing Laptop 13 design. But it still has the same kind of hardware flexibility, with every internal and external component accessible to the user with a screwdriver, and four modular USB-C ports that can be swapped out on the fly. The Intel 13th-gen-based motherboard (i3 or i5) can handle up to 48GB of RAM and 2TB of M.2 storage, with a choice of Windows or Linux at purchase.
Arduino ☛ This student made his own odds with a DIY slot machine
This is a very basic slot machine with three wheels. Each has 12 symbols and there aren’t any complicated second screens, payline variations, or any of the other nonsense you’ll find in a modern casino. It is, however, a digital experience and the machine operates under the control of an Arduino Nano board. That means that White can set the odds programmatically. But for now, he plans to keep the odds natural (so each wheel has a 1:12 chance of landing on any particular symbol).