KDE Plasma 6.3.4 Is Out Today to Fix the Most Common Crashes and Other Bugs
Coming three weeks after KDE Plasma 6.3.3, the KDE Plasma 6.3.4 release is here to fix the most common Plasma crash that could happen when unplugging screens, especially when using a dock, improves the pixel-perfection of various KWin effects, including Wobbly Windows, and adds keyboard navigation and interaction to the User Switcher widget’s popup.
This release also improves the visual quality of non-full-screen screen recordings taken with Spectacle when using a fractional screen scale factor and updates Plasma’s sidebar-style UI elements, such as the Activity Switcher sidebar, to overlap panels when shown outside of Edit Mode to make them look nicer and help communicate focus better.
Planet KDE:
Today KDE releases a bugfix update to KDE Plasma 6, versioned 6.3.4.
Plasma 6.3 was released in February 2025 with many feature refinements and new modules to complete the desktop experience.
This release adds three weeks’ worth of new translations and fixes from KDE’s contributors. The bugfixes are typically small but important and include...