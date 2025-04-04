news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 04, 2025



Quoting: Luckfox Nova Features Cortex-A35 and Onboard Audio Peripherals Luckfox Nova Delivers Cortex-A35 Processing with Built-In Audio Peripherals —

LuckFox has introduced a compact Linux development board named Luckfox Nova, built around the Rockchip RK3308B. This quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A35 processor runs at 1.3GHz and is designed for audio processing and smart voice applications.

This device shares the same form factor as other LuckFox boards, such as the Pico Ultra RV1106 (ARM Cortex-A7) and the Lyra Ultra (ARM Cortex-A7 & Cortex-M0), but integrates a Cortex-A35 processor instead.