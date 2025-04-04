news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 04, 2025



Quoting: Fun and productivity in Linux —

So, it ain't all doom and gloom. You can do lots of cool things using the Linux desktop. Common, average stuff, specialized nerdy stuff, games including old titles or Windows titles or both, media editing, and then some. On top of that, there's the usual browsing and online shopping, which seems to work fine, or to be more accurate, as good as you'd have it doing these activities in Windows. Comes down to the browser, really.

The only downside in the entire experience is the relative inconsistency. Occasionally, things will break, randomly and for no good reason, and that can yank you out of your blissful zone, erode your confidence. But still, the general vibe is pretty solid. Software management can be better, for sure, and there are still scenarios where you can't really go full Linux. For that, a virtual machine or two can solve a lot of problems. And I guess this brings me to the end of this happy article. If you're ever in doubt about my intentions and how I feel about things, save this piece as a reminder. How close am I to my final migration away from Windows? Pretty close.