Releases and News on Free, Libre, and Open Source Software

Thunderbird 137 doesn’t introduce any new features apart from a splash screen to encourage users to donate to help keep Thunderbird’s development alive. However, it disables the system tray icon on Linux systems until it gains functionality and adds support for using file names when storing mail folders on Windows systems.

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.14 kernel series, PorteuX 2.0 comes about two months after PorteuX 1.9, featuring the latest GNOME 48 desktop environment for the GNOME editions, as well as experimental Wayland sessions for the Cinnamon, LXQt, and Xfce editions.

Coming three weeks after KDE Plasma 6.3.3, the KDE Plasma 6.3.4 release is here to fix the most common Plasma crash that could happen when unplugging screens, especially when using a dock, improves the pixel-perfection of various KWin effects, including Wobbly Windows, and adds keyboard navigation and interaction to the User Switcher widget’s popup.

With vertical tabs and tab groups now available to everyone, Firefox 138 looks like a smaller update promising only support for copying links for background tabs using the tabstrip context menu on Linux and macOS systems, as well as an improved address and credit card autofill feature that better handles dynamically updated forms.

For Linux users, the new Steam Client update improves the download speed of Steam client updates, fixes a rare issue on Linux where non-steam Protons could get assigned an incorrect compatibility tool, and no longer applies compatibility tool filtering to shortcuts.

Highlights of Firefox 137 include HEVC playback support on Linux systems, the ability to identify all links in PDF files and turn them into hyperlinks, the ability to sign PDF documents without leaving Firefox, and support for using the address bar as a calculator.

