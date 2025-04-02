news
Releases and News on Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Mozilla
Forbes ☛ Mozilla Thunderbird Finally Takes On Gmail With New Email Service
"Thundermail" will be part of a suite of Thunderbird Pro services, as the team behind the venerable Mozilla email client begins building a complete ecosystem.
SaaS/Back End/Databases
-
PostgreSQL ☛ Navicat for PostgreSQL17.2 Introduces Hey Hi (AI) Assistant, Snowflake Support, and Enhanced Data Modeling Features
Navicat, a leading database management and administration tool, is excited to announce the release of Navicat for PostgreSQL 17.2. This latest version introduces a host of innovative features, including an Hey Hi (AI) Assistant, Snowflake support, advanced data modeling methods, and numerous usability improvements, further enhancing the efficiency and flexibility of database management.
New Features in Navicat for PostgreSQL 17.2: [...]
Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
-
Document Foundation ☛ LibreOffice project and community recap: March 2025
Here’s our summary of updates, events and activities in the LibreOffice project in the last four weeks – click the links to learn more… We started the month by posting some extra videos from the open source tracks of the LibreOffice Conference 2024 in Luxembourg. Check them out!
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
-
WordPress ☛ WordPress 6.8 Release Candidate 2
The second Release Candidate (“RC2”) for WordPress 6.8 is ready for download and testing! This version of the WordPress software is under development. Please do not install, run, or test this version of WordPress on production or mission-critical websites. Instead, it’s recommended that you evaluate RC2 on a test server and site.
FSF
-
FSF ☛ FSF Blogs: March GNU Spotlight with Amin Bandali
Eighteen new GNU releases in the last month (as of March 31, 2025): [...]
GNU Projects
-
GNU Image Manipulation Program (GIMP) ☛ New Priorities for GIMP
