news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 03, 2025



Quoting: Tails 6.14.1 Released with Improved Tor Browser Integration —

The Tails project announced the release of its privacy-focused Linux distro, Tails 6.14.1, instead of the initially planned 6.14. According to the team, they discovered an important glitch during testing on Tuesday and decided to restart the release process to ensure the best possible user experience.

One of the standout changes in Tails 6.14.1 is its improved confinement technology for the Tor Browser. Formerly, users were confined to saving and reading files from only a narrow selection of folders. With this update, individuals can now freely access any folder in their Home directory or Persistent Storage from the Tor Browser.