today's leftovers

GNU/Linux
Games
Tyler Sticka ☛ Video Game Backlog Zero
So I started tracking my backlog. The first game I finished was The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D.
It’s now over ten years (and hundreds of games) later, I beat PowerWash Simulator last evening, and my backlog is empty for the first time. While that won’t remain true for long, what better time to pause and reflect on that process?
Distributions and Operating Systems
Talospace ☛ Plan 9 finally comes to the POWER9
Also, I'm well aware of the calendar, thanks.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
University of Toronto ☛ The order of files in /etc/ssh/sshd_config.d/ matters (and may surprise you)
The second culprit is that at least in our environment, Ubuntu 24.04 writes out a '50-cloud-init.conf' file that contains one deadly (for this) line:
PasswordAuthentication yes
Since '50-cloud-init.conf' was read by sshd before my '60-no-passwords.conf', it forced password authentication to be on. My new configuration file was more or less silently ignored.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
APNIC ☛ Deploying open-source IMS and mobile core networks with Open5GS
Deploying an IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) and mobile core network using open source solutions can be complex, with challenges ranging from configuring dependencies to resolving registration issues. In this post, I’ll share my experience setting up Kamailio IMS with Open5GS for VoLTE testing, the obstacles encountered, and how they were resolved.
Linuxiac ☛ Qt 6.9 Now Available with Performance Boosts, Emoji Rendering
Qt 6.9 cross-platform software development framework is out now with improved emoji rendering, 3D graph transparency, and performance boosts across all platforms.
Web Browsers/Web Servers
EFF ☛ Cover Your Tracks
See how trackers view your browser
Daniel Stenberg ☛ curl 8.13.0
I will do a live-streamed curl 8.13.0 release presentation on Twitch at 08:00 UTC (10:00 CEST)
Licensing / Legal
The New Stack ☛ DeepSource Releases Globstar Amid Semgrep Licensing Backlash
“We had it in our roadmap to launch Globstar already, and 80% of the work was done. When we saw the license change, it seemed like a good opportunity to push through the remaining 20% and make it live,” Saurav told me. “The team worked for a couple of weeks, and we announced the first version publicly in the last week of January 2025.”
The Register UK ☛ Oracle now faces class action amid alleged data breaches
One of the primary claims made by the plaintiffs, among many others, is that Oracle violated Texas state data breach notification laws in not informing the alleged victims of a breach within 60 days of becoming aware of one.
