We're Turning 21 in a Couple of Months!

Nitrux 3.9.1 is here almost two months after Nitrux 3.9 and introduces a newer kernel from the Linux 6.13 series, namely Linux kernel 6.13.8, a huge MauiKit, MauiKit Frameworks, and Maui Apps update, the latest and greatest Mesa 25 graphics stack, AMD ROCm open software stack, and a new convergent web browser called Fiery.

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Highlights of Firefox 137 include HEVC playback support on Linux systems, the ability to identify all links in PDF files and turn them into hyperlinks, the ability to sign PDF documents without leaving Firefox, and support for using the address bar as a calculator.

For Linux users, the new Steam Client update improves the download speed of Steam client updates, fixes a rare issue on Linux where non-steam Protons could get assigned an incorrect compatibility tool, and no longer applies compatibility tool filtering to shortcuts.

With vertical tabs and tab groups now available to everyone, Firefox 138 looks like a smaller update promising only support for copying links for background tabs using the tabstrip context menu on Linux and macOS systems, as well as an improved address and credit card autofill feature that better handles dynamically updated forms.

The OrangePi RV is a development board based on the open-source RISC-V architecture, designed to offer high performance with low power consumption. This single-board computer features a JH7110 quad-core RISC-V processor, an M.2 M-key 2280 PCIe slot for SSD expansion, and supports up to 8GB of RAM.

Efinix has introduced the Titanium Ti180J484D1 FPGA, which includes 2 Gb of embedded LPDDR4x memory. By integrating memory directly within the FPGA package, the number of pins required for external memory interfaces is reduced, simplifying PCB design and lowering system complexity.

original

We're Turning 21 in a Couple of Months!

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 02, 2025,

updated Apr 02, 2025



We're growing up. The site started in 2004. It may not seem like very long ago, but that was the year George W. Bush got re-elected. It was 21 years ago .

A site turning 21 may not be as exciting as when it turns 20 or 15, but we still plan a modest local party (we also had some party kit purchased last year; the kit's theme is "21"). We don't have the concrete plans set out just yet, but we're excited to see that both our Web edition and Gemini edition are growing. We no longer have DDoS problems (or very seldom have them since going static), which means running everything is mostly a breeze.

Here's to the next 9 years? Will it make it till 40 (19 more years) like the FSF? █