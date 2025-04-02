original
We're Turning 21 in a Couple of Months!
We're growing up. The site started in 2004. It may not seem like very long ago, but that was the year George W. Bush got re-elected. It was 21 years ago.
A site turning 21 may not be as exciting as when it turns 20 or 15, but we still plan a modest local party (we also had some party kit purchased last year; the kit's theme is "21"). We don't have the concrete plans set out just yet, but we're excited to see that both our Web edition and Gemini edition are growing. We no longer have DDoS problems (or very seldom have them since going static), which means running everything is mostly a breeze.
Here's to the next 9 years? Will it make it till 40 (19 more years) like the FSF? █