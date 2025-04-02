news
Best Free and Open Source Software
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Google Analytics
In this series we explore how you can migrate from Google without missing out on anything. We recommend open source solutions.
Google Analytics is an exceptional platform for both website and mobile app analytics. This hosted web analytics software remains the mostly widely used analytics service. While it’s the biggest name in website and mobile app intelligence, it’s a proprietary service and has a steep learning curve. What are the best free and open source alternatives
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Progress Kemp LoadMaster - LinuxLinks
Progress Kemp LoadMaster is a fully featured load balancer and application delivery controller (ADC) that supports all the major application workloads with easy-to-use templates. It offers key features such as SSL offload along with advanced authentication and traffic delivery options.
LoadMaster is proprietary software. We recommend the best free and open source software for Linux.
Blurble is a word guessing game - LinuxLinks
Blurble is a word guessing game. Solve the riddle until you run out of guesses!
The game is a clone of Wordle and made with localization in mind.
This is free and open source software.
serpl is a TUI to search and replace keywords - LinuxLinks
serpl is a terminal user interface (TUI) application that allows users to search and replace keywords in an entire folder, similar to the functionality available in VS Code.
You’ll need ripgrep installed on your system and optionally ast-grep.
This is free and open source software.
SACAD: Smart Automatic Cover Art Downloader - LinuxLinks
SACAD also provides a second command line tool, sacad_r, to scan a music library, read metadata from audio tags, and download missing covers automatically, optionally embedding the image into audio audio files.
This is free and open source software.
facad is a modern colorful directory listing tool - LinuxLinks
facad is a modern, colorful directory listing tool for the command line.
It’s designed for both novice users and power users, facad;s feature set aims to enhance file management experience with a blend of functionality and simplicity.
This is free and open source software.
ArchiveKeep keeps your files archived in multiple places - LinuxLinks
ArchiveKeep is a utility that keeps your files archived in multiple places, in a reliable and simple way.
The primary requirements and priorities of ArchiveKeep are to make process of reliable archivation to be simple and easy...