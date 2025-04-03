news
Games: DELTARUNE, Rosewater, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Humble Choice for April 2025 has a quality list of games
After a couple of duds, Humble Bundle actually have a properly good deal here with Humble Choice for April 2025 having a really nice selection of games. They're all Steam keys this time too, after Humble trying their hand at adding in more EA App games previously.
GamingOnLinux ☛ DELTARUNE chapters 1-4 release on Steam in June
UNDERTALE fans are pretty excited about this one! DELTARUNE from tobyfox is finally coming to Steam with chapters 1, 2, 3 and 4 on June 5th. The first 2 chapters have been available free for a while now and we're finally getting 2 more chapters with the Steam release.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Western point and click adventure Rosewater is out now
One classic point and click adventure game fans have been excited about has arrive. Rosewater, a Western adventure in the alternate 19th century world of Lamplight City from Grundislav Games and Application Systems Heidelberg is out now with Native Linux support.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Bullet hell dungeon crawler Enter the Gungeon 2 announced with a new 3D style
Dodge Roll and Devolver Digital announced Enter the Gungeon 2 today, teased during the Nintendo Switch 2 event and it's coming to Steam as well in 2026.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Hollow Knight: Silksong lives and it's releasing in 2025
This is not a drill. Hollow Knight: Silksong is alive, thankfully, and it's even going to be releasing this year. On Nintendo Switch 2 that is at least.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Desktop and Steam Deck stable update released with various fixes, plus tweaks to the download UI
Valve released and then rereleased a fresh stable update to the Steam Client for Desktop and Steam Deck with a whole bunch of fixes and improvements.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Linux shoots back up the Steam Survey for March 2025 with Simplified Chinese dropping
Valve have released the Steam Hardware & Software Survey for March 2025, and as expected with the Simplified Chinese language dropping the Linux stats have shot back up.