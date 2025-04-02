news
Web Browser News and Views
-
Andre Alves Garzia ☛ Think I implemented a unique feature in my feed reader
After comparing both lists, it allows you to subscribe to the missing websites in BlogCat and it generate another OPML that can be imported in your other app with the sites that other app is missing. That's it, a simple feature but super convenient. I'm not sure any other feed reader has the same feature, maybe they do, but I think it is something other apps should implement.
-
Lionel Dricot ☛ Goodbye Offpunk, Welcome XKCDpunk!
For the last three years, I’ve been working on Offpunk, a command-line gemini and web browser.
-
Chromium
-
Google ☛ The <select> element can now be customized with CSS
A new CSS property appearance: base-select that puts the <select> element into a new, configurable and styleable state to be commonly referred to as "base" styles: [...]
-
-
Mozilla
-
The Register UK ☛ Firefox maker Mozilla prepares Gmail-like Thundermail
Those losses aren't easy to measure since Mozilla does not publish user numbers for Thunderbird. But monthly active installations have dipped from 17,706,777 on December 27, 2020 to 16,174,806 on March 30, 2025.
-
SusamPal ☛ PDF Dimmer Bookmarklet
I often read PDF documents in Firefox, and sometimes I prefer to work in dark mode, especially at night when the room lights are dimmed. However, the bright white background of the Firefox PDF viewer can be glaring and uncomfortable when dark mode is enabled. Additionally, writing a userscript to invert the background and text colours in the PDF viewer does not work. I have confirmed with Firefox version 137.0 that userscripts do not run within the PDF viewer.
-