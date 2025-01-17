EasyOS Daedalus-series 6.5.5 and More
Barry Kauler ☛ EasyOS Daedalus-series version 6.5.5 released
If you are new to EasyOS, I recommend that you read the version 6.5 release announcement for further information:
To find out what has changed since 6.5, read the 6.5.5 release notes: [...]
Barry Kauler ☛ Fix description field in pkg db
Forum member Caramel discovered the problem, when using PKGget: [...]
Barry Kauler ☛ Easy Daedalus Bluetooth fix
Forum member tallboy reported that bluetooth does not work in Easy Daedalus. I have confirmed this, trying to use BluePup to pair with a blutooth loudspeaker.
There is something wrong with the Debian bluez package. I don't know what, and have implemented a hack fix, overwriting with the 'bluez5' packages from Easy Kirstone.
Barry Kauler ☛ Easy Daedalus package version bumps
I am just about to release Easy Daedalus 6.5.5 and have bumped some package versions: [...]