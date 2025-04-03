Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers

Performant deployments: With vLLM, up to 3.5 times faster throughput scenarios and 3.2 times more requests per second for server scenarios.

Vision-language models (VLMs), such as the Pixtral and Qwen-VL series, are trained to generate text from image and text inputs. With the expanded input types and the performance of large language models, they enable accurate and promising new use cases such as content moderation, image captioning and tagging, visual question answering, and document extraction/analysis, among others. The extra modality, though, means that VLMs are even more computationally demanding, requiring more processing power and memory than the already demanding language-only architectures.