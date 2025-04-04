Open Hardware: ESP32, Coreboot Release, and More

Today in Tedium: In the late 1990s, it seemed like the future of video was set in stone. Discs were where things were going—and tapes were starting to feel old hat, even if they were more capable of recording things off the screen than a DVD ever was. The VHS tape, which had already survived a format war, needed something fresh to give it a chance in a 21st century world. Simply put, if it was going to stand a chance in a world of DVDs, it needed an upgrade. And so, JVC, the Japanese company that developed the original VHS format, gave it one. It was doomed, but it was better than you might guess. Today’s Tedium ponders the D-VHS. — Ernie @ Tedium