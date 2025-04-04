news
Open Hardware: ESP32, Coreboot Release, and More
Linux Gizmos ☛ ESP32-P4-Module-DEV-KIT Introduces Wi-Fi 6, Dual-Core RISC-V, and Ethernet
The ESP32-P4-Module-DEV-KIT is a low-cost development board based on the ESP32-P4, with an integrated ESP32-C6 coprocessor. It supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5/BLE, and is designed for embedded HMI applications and edge computing.
Mike Rockwell ☛ Framework: Final Thoughts
If you haven’t seen my earlier editions in this series, I’ve previously written about the assembly process and some initial impressions on the Framework’s hardware. Today I’m sharing my final thoughts after using the machine for a handful of months.
Coreboot (Official) ☛ coreboot 25.03 has been released!
The coreboot project is pleased to announce the release of coreboot 25.03, marking another milestone in our ongoing work to delivering open-source firmware. This release brings important improvements to display handling, USB debugging capabilities, and CPU topology management, along with various other enhancements that further improve the reliability and performance of coreboot across supported platforms.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Stay on schedule with Raspberry Pi Pico W and an e-ink dashboard
Working with a Raspberry Pi Pico W presented a learning curve for Jaeheon. “I’d never seriously worked with embedded programming before,” he says. It took numerous attempts to create the UI he wanted, having tried libraries provided by Pimoroni and developing his own UI library. “Ultimately, I ended up settling on Light and Versatile Graphics Library (LVGL), and it took about a week to figure out how to port LVGL to Pico and Pimoroni’s Inky Frame.”
Tedium ☛ D-VHS History: A Confusing DRM-Laden Video Format That Looked Great
Today in Tedium: In the late 1990s, it seemed like the future of video was set in stone. Discs were where things were going—and tapes were starting to feel old hat, even if they were more capable of recording things off the screen than a DVD ever was. The VHS tape, which had already survived a format war, needed something fresh to give it a chance in a 21st century world. Simply put, if it was going to stand a chance in a world of DVDs, it needed an upgrade. And so, JVC, the Japanese company that developed the original VHS format, gave it one. It was doomed, but it was better than you might guess. Today’s Tedium ponders the D-VHS. — Ernie @ Tedium
[Old] Newspapers.com ☛ D-VHS review in USA Today - Newspapers.com™
LibreNews ☛ What's up with Linux on Snapdragons?
After months of little to no news, we finally have some more data, released by Tuxedo. Linux laptop OEM Tuxedo announced that they were working on a Snapdragon-based Linux laptop around the release date of the X Elite, but there has not been a lot of news about it, up until now. This silence has made several people wonder what was going on, making many wonder whether the project was still in development.