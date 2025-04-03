news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 03, 2025



Quoting: Introducing Fedora Project Leader Jef Spaleta - Fedora Magazine —

A little while ago, I announced that it’s time for a change of hats. I’m going to be moving on to new things (still close to Fedora, of course). Today, I’m happy to announce that we’ve selected my successor: long-time Fedora friend Jef Spaleta.

Some of you may remember Jef’s passionate voice in the early Fedora community. He got involved all the way back in the days of fedora.us, before Red Hat got involved. Jef served on the Fedora Board from July 2007 through the end of 2008. This was the critical time after Fedora Extras and Fedora Core merged into one Fedora Linux where, with the launch of the “Features” process, Fedora became a truly community-led project.