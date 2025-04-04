news
Red Hat Official Publications and Paid-for Red Hat Fluff
-
Red Hat Official ☛ What’s next for core banking?
Thus, the real challenge in answering “What’s next for core banking?” isn’t just defining a conceptual or generic target; it’s selecting the right path to reach it. The focus must be on the journey: the strategy in which a bank invests significant resources and places its hopes, betting that this direction will lead to competitive advantage.
-
InfoWorld ☛ Red Hat Developer Hub adds analysis dashboard
Red Hat also introduced a lightweight, self-contained version of Developer Hub that can be run on a local machine without Kubernetes.
-
The New Stack ☛ Red Hat Arms Developers With AI-Powered Migration Tools [Ed: Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols acting as buzzwords cheerleader for IBM in a site funded by Red Hat]
Red Hat unveils Konveyor AI and Developer Hub 1.5, bringing AI-powered modernization and enhanced developer experience to enterprise software development.