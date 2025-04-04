news
Here's Everything New in Ubuntu 25.04 'Plucky Puffin'
Ubuntu 25.04 lands right in the middle of the distribution’s LTS release cycle, meaning it isn’t bound by the need to lock in changes for stability’s sake. That said, Ubuntu isn’t exactly known for rolling release-style breaking changes in the first place, but it does mean you can expect to see more here than in some past updates.
That said, some of the most significant changes may be coming in future releases. A recent thread on the Ubuntu Discourse forum had several contributors discussing moving away from GNU coreutils in favor of the newer uutils suite. This is written in Rust, which has been a controversial topic in the Linux community lately.
Ubuntu 25.04 Plucky Puffin beta takes flight
The beta version of Ubuntu 25.04, the next interim release of this Linux OS, has arrived.
According to Canonical's official schedule, the final release of Plucky Puffin is due in two weeks as we write – April 17. The Plucky beta appeared a little after that of Fedora 42, which we looked at in late March. Both projects sync their release cycles to the semi-annual release cycle of GNOME, which is their default desktop, but Ubuntu's schedule is stricter – Fedora's is more flexible, and a release is delayed if testing reveals problems.