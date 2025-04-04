Here's Everything New in Ubuntu 25.04 'Plucky Puffin'

news

Ubuntu 25.04 lands right in the middle of the distribution’s LTS release cycle, meaning it isn’t bound by the need to lock in changes for stability’s sake. That said, Ubuntu isn’t exactly known for rolling release-style breaking changes in the first place, but it does mean you can expect to see more here than in some past updates.

That said, some of the most significant changes may be coming in future releases. A recent thread on the Ubuntu Discourse forum had several contributors discussing moving away from GNU coreutils in favor of the newer uutils suite. This is written in Rust, which has been a controversial topic in the Linux community lately.