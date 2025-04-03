news
Red Hat Leftovers
-
Red Hat ☛ A practical guide to Llama Stack for Node.js developers
Over the last few months, our Node.js team has explored how to leverage large language models (LLMs) using JavaScript, TypeScript, and Node.js. With TypeScript/JavaScript often being the second language supported by frameworks used to leverage LLMs, we investigated various frameworks to see how easy they are to use and how they might affect the results we get.
One of the key topics we've examined is tool/function calling and how that works with agents. With Llama Stack being released earlier this year, we decided to look at how tool calling and agents work with that framework. We will use some of the same patterns and approaches that we have used in looking at the other frameworks and will take a look at how they compare.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat OpenShift and zero trust: Securing workloads with cert-manager and OpenShift Service Mesh
The istio-csr agent enables a seamless integration with the Istio service mesh, allowing cert-manager to secure Istio workload and control plane components. The istio-csr agent is responsible for receiving all certificate signing requests from members of the Istio mesh and signing them with cert-manager. This integration between cert-manager and the Istio service mesh is notable as it further solidifies the security fundamentals provided by default with Istio. The Istio service mesh provides a number of security features in order to implement and adhere to the three zero trust principles. Cert-Manager adds an additional layer of security to the Istio security architecture by allowing cluster administrators to bring their own enterprise grade Certificate Authority(CA) to manage certificate authentication and authorization for the service mesh.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ No one innovates alone: How open source and partner ecosystems are unlocking AI for enterprises
Here’s a confession: when my role at Red Hat shifted from focusing on Linux operating systems and infrastructure–Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL)–to platforms explicitly built to run and scale AI workloads–RHEL AI and Red Hat OpenShift AI–I wasn’t entirely sure what that meant. Sure, I could see the potential—AI-powered developer assistants speeding up coding tasks, AI-driven logistics optimizing supply chains and knowledgebase search tools transforming how employees access internal information. But I kept coming back to the bigger picture: Where should businesses even start? Which AI use cases drive the most business value? And how do they navigate real-world challenges—legacy software, skills gaps, budgets—and move from experimentation to implementation?
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Meet the latest OpenShift Superheroes
Here’s a look at who we recognized in London for helping to advance the community through their contributions, participation and innovation: Jef Luyckx - PirosThe Advocate“Jef is the ultimate Red Hat OpenShift guru—if there were an OpenShift Hall of Fame, he’d have a lifetime membership. His journey began with OpenShift 3.0, and ever since, he’s worked with every version, mastering them like a true Kubernetes wizard. You’ll always find him at Red Hat’s OpenShift User Group events, probably in the front row, ready to dive into deep discussions about containers, operators, and the latest OpenShift innovations. No OpenShift challenge is too big for him—he thrives on them. Rumor has it, Jef literally breathes OpenShift. If you ever wonder why he sleeps so well at night, it's probably because there’s an OpenShift cluster humming peacefully under his bed.”
-
Bryan Lunduke ☛ IBM "White Men" Discrimination Lawsuit Moves Forward, Judge Denies IBM's Motion to Dismiss
-
Red Hat ☛ How to connect VMs to user-defined networks in OpenShift
With the release of Red Hat OpenShift 4.18, user-defined networks (UDNs) have graduated to Generally Available (GA). UDNs can be utilized for containerized pods and virtual machines (VMs) from OpenShift based workloads. UDNs allow OpenShift users to create isolated tenant networks for their workloads. By leveraging UDNs, administrators can create secure networks, workload isolation, streamlined IP management, and access to advanced networking features.