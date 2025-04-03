Red Hat Leftovers

Over the last few months, our Node.js team has explored how to leverage large language models (LLMs) using JavaScript, TypeScript, and Node.js. With TypeScript/JavaScript often being the second language supported by frameworks used to leverage LLMs, we investigated various frameworks to see how easy they are to use and how they might affect the results we get.

One of the key topics we've examined is tool/function calling and how that works with agents. With Llama Stack being released earlier this year, we decided to look at how tool calling and agents work with that framework. We will use some of the same patterns and approaches that we have used in looking at the other frameworks and will take a look at how they compare.