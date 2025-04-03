news
Scoop News Group ☛ Dispersed responsibility, lack of asset inventory is causing gaps in medical device cybersecurity
As medical devices are bought and re-sold on the secondary market, they become harder to find and patch when a new vulnerability is discovered, a doctor told House lawmakers.
Security Week ☛ Check Point Responds to Hacking Claims
Check Point has responded to a hacker’s claims of sensitive data theft, confirming an incident but saying that it had limited impact.
Scoop News Group ☛ Cybercom discovered Chinese malware in South American nations — Joint Chiefs chairman nominee
So-called hunt forward operations by U.S. Cyber Command have uncovered Chinese malware implanted in Latin American nations, according to retired Lt. Gen. Dan "Razin" Caine.
Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Security Blog: Updated GPG key for signing Firefox Releases
The GPG key used to sign the Firefox release manifests is expiring soon, and so we’re going to be switching over to a new signing subkey shortly.
The GPG fingerprint is
14F2 6682 D091 6CDD 81E3 7B6D 61B7 B526 D98F 0353. The new signing subkey’s fingerprint is
09BE ED63 F346 2A2D FFAB 3B87 5ECB 6497 C1A2 0256, and it expires 2027-03-13.
The public key can be fetched from
KEYfiles from the latest Firefox Nightly, keys.openpgp.org, or from below. This can be used to validate existing releases signed with the current key, or future releases signed with the new key.
Security Week ☛ Hackers Looking for Vulnerable Palo Alto Networks GlobalProtect Portals
GreyNoise warns of a coordinated effort probing the internet for potentially vulnerable Palo Alto Networks GlobalProtect instances.
The Register UK ☛ How Oracle took a security breach claim and made it worse • The Register