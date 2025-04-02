GNU/Linux and Hardware Leftovers

Today (April 2, 2025) has been declared “Liberation Day” by President Donald Trump. This makeshift holiday will apparently mark a rebirth for the USA by celebrating new tariffs. Whether you think this a brilliant move or simply political foolishness, you must admit there’s something to be said about the idea of breaking free from bloated systems. And no, I’m not just talking about foreign trade deals -- I’m talking about your operating system too!

If you’re still using Windows 11 in 2025, you must ask yourself, why the heck is that? Why punish yourself by dealing with unpredictable updates, AI features nobody asked for, and Microsoft collecting your data? I am happy to say there’s a much better way -- you should celebrate Liberation Day by declaring your independence from Windows with Linux.