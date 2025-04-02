news
GNU/Linux and Hardware Leftovers
GNU/Linux
Linux Format 327
Make GNU/Linux Mobile! Can you get full-fat GNU/Linux on your mobile? We’ll have a damn good try and let you take Tux with you.
Desktop/Laptop
Beta News ☛ Celebrate Donald Trump’s Liberation Day by finally ditching Windows 11 for Linux [Ed: Seems like clickbait, but not LLM slop, for a change]
Today (April 2, 2025) has been declared “Liberation Day” by President Donald Trump. This makeshift holiday will apparently mark a rebirth for the USA by celebrating new tariffs. Whether you think this a brilliant move or simply political foolishness, you must admit there’s something to be said about the idea of breaking free from bloated systems. And no, I’m not just talking about foreign trade deals -- I’m talking about your operating system too!
If you’re still using Windows 11 in 2025, you must ask yourself, why the heck is that? Why punish yourself by dealing with unpredictable updates, AI features nobody asked for, and Microsoft collecting your data? I am happy to say there’s a much better way -- you should celebrate Liberation Day by declaring your independence from Windows with Linux.
Audiocasts/Shows
The Ask Noah Show ☛ Ask Noah Show Episode 435: Ask Noah Show 435
This week we give an update on the journey with GrapheneOS.
EFF ☛ Vote for “How to Fix the Internet” in the Webby Awards People's Voice Competition!
EFF’s “How to Fix the Internet” podcast is a nominee in the Webby Awards 29th Annual People's Voice competition – and we need your support to bring the trophy home!
Games
Buttondown LLC ☛ [April Cools] Gaming Games for Non-Gamers
My April Cools is out! Gaming Games for Non-Gamers is a 3,000 word essay on video games worth playing if you've never enjoyed a video game before.
Science Alert ☛ Playing Video Games Has an Unexpected Effect on Kids' IQ, Study Finds
Screen time with benefits.
Distributions and Operating Systems
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu 25.10 Codename Revealed — or an April Fools’ Prank?
Will Ubuntu 25.10 be codenamed the Quizzical Quokka? It’s an adjective + animal moniker Canonical’s marketing team tersely tweeted today—sans context—but as today is April 1 (aka April’s Fools Day, aka the day when companies, teams, and unpaid marketing interns spam the web with try-hard lolslop)… I’m questioning it.
Ubuntu Fridge ☛ The Fridge: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 885
Open Hardware/Modding
Peter Czanik: Installing nightly syslog-ng arm64 packages on a Raspberry Pi
Last week, I posted about running nightly syslog-ng container images on arm64. However, you can also install syslog-ng directly on the host (in my case, a Raspberry Pi 3), running the latest Raspberry OS.
Right now, syslog-ng nightly arm64 packages are only available for Debian Bookworm. A 64-bit Raspberry Pi board with the latest Raspberry OS installed is probably the easiest way to test these packages. However, any arm64 machine running Debian Bookworm should do the job.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Efinix Titanium Ti180 FPGA Delivers Embedded LPDDR4x Memory and Expanded I/O
Efinix has introduced the Titanium Ti180J484D1 FPGA, which includes 2 Gb of embedded LPDDR4x memory. By integrating memory directly within the FPGA package, the number of pins required for external memory interfaces is reduced, simplifying PCB design and lowering system complexity.
