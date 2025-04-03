news
Mozilla: Firefox Features and Mozilla on Buzzwords
Mozilla ☛ Built together: How Firefox fans help shape the browser
If you’ve ever wished Firefox had vertical tabs or an easier way to share links on your phone — and you left a comment somewhere asking for it — there’s a good chance someone saw it. And not just someone. The actual people building Firefox.
Mozilla ☛ How Firefox’s vertical tabs came to life with a little help from our community
If you’ve ever had more tabs open than you can count, you know the struggle: tiny, unreadable tab titles, constant scrolling, and that moment of panic when you close the wrong one. Enter vertical tabs, a long-requested Firefox feature designed to make tab management and multitasking easier.
Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Privacy Blog: New Mozilla Research: Civil Liability Along the Hey Hi (AI) Value Chain [Ed: Hey Hi (AI) buzzword-slinging by Mozilla, as usual]
What happens when Hey Hi (AI) systems fail? Who should be held responsible when they cause harm? And how can we ensure that people harmed by Hey Hi (AI) can seek redress?
As Hey Hi (AI) is increasingly integrated in products and services across sectors, these questions will only become more pertinent. In the EU, a proposal for an Hey Hi (AI) Liability Directive (AILD) in 2022 catalyzed debates around this issue. Its recent withdrawal by the European Commission leaves a wide range of open questions to linger as businesses and consumers will need to navigate fragmented liability rules across the EU’s 27 member states.