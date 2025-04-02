news
Games: Monster Train 2, Victoria 3, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Monster Train 2 is now set for release on May 21
Following the news I shared yesterday about Monster Train 2 being Steam Deck Verified, they've today revealed the release date as well. I'm really excited about this one not just because it should work great on Steam Deck and Desktop Linux with Proton, but the game does look genuinely great.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Paradox announce Victoria 3: Expansion Pass 2 with Charters of Commerce expansion arriving in June
It may not be the most popular strategy game from Paradox Interactive and Paradox Development Studios, but they're still expanding it. Victoria 3 is getting a major expansion in June, with the Victoria 3: Expansion Pass 2 on Steam now.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Luck be a Landlord dev's bullet heaven roguelite Maze Mice arrives May 2
Maze Mice is the next game from the developer of the popular Luck be a Landlord, and it's going to chew through your skirting board into Early Access on May 2nd.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Blendo Games announce full Steam Deck support for stealthy shooter Skin Deep
Blendo Games who previously made Flotilla, Quadrilateral Cowboy, Thirty Flights of Loving and Atom Zombie Smasher have a brand new release coming on April 30 with Skin Deep. It will come with full Steam Deck support.
GamingOnLinux ☛ GE-Proton 9-27 brings fixes for Ubisoft Connect, Epic Games, Wuthering Waves and Monster Hunter Wilds
The community maintained compatibility layer for Windows games on Linux / Steam Deck, GE-Proton version 9-27 is out now with numerous fixes. If you're confused on all the different Proton versions see our guide. Also see our guide to installing GE-Proton.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Deck SteamOS 3.6.24 released with fixes for Avowed and No Rest for the Wicked
Valve have released SteamOS 3.6.24 for Steam Deck as the latest stable update for everyone. Containing just a few fixes and improvements while work continues on the huge SteamOS 3.7 update and eventually that public SteamOS 3 release for more devices.