-
TecMint ☛ 10 Lesser Known Linux Commands That Are Super Useful
In this article, we’ll explore a collection of underrated yet powerful Linux commands that deserve more attention.
-
TecAdmin ☛ How to Optimize Dockerfile for a Lean, Secure Production
Hi friends! If you’re using Docker, you know it’s like a magic box for your app—it runs the same everywhere, from your laptop to a big server. But the file that makes this box, the Dockerfile, needs some care.
-
TecAdmin ☛ How to Work Better with Git in Teams
Hey buddy! So, you’re working with a team on a project, and Git is giving you headaches, right? I’ve been there—merging code, fixing conflicts, wondering who broke the build. It’s like a traffic jam in Bangalore! But don’t worry, I’ll walk you through a simple Git workflow that keeps things smooth for everyone.
-
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Roundcube on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Roundcube is a modern, browser-based IMAP email client that provides a user-friendly interface similar to desktop email applications. As an open-source solution, it offers robust features including MIME support, address book functionality, and secure communications.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install RustDesk on Linux Mint 22
RustDesk has emerged as a powerful open-source alternative to commercial remote desktop applications like TeamViewer and AnyDesk. Its increasing popularity stems from being free, secure, and capable of working seamlessly behind firewalls and NATs.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Askbot on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Are you looking to create your own question-and-answer platform similar to StackOverflow? Askbot provides an excellent open-source solution that enables you to build a knowledge-sharing community with ease.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install TeamViewer on CentOS Stream 10
TeamViewer has become an essential tool for system administrators and IT professionals who need to provide remote support or access systems from different locations. CentOS Stream 10, being a cutting-edge GNU/Linux distribution, offers a robust platform for TeamViewer installation.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install HPLIP on Debian 12
HP printers and scanners are commonly used in both home and office environments. When running Debian 12, you need the HP GNU/Linux Imaging and Printing (HPLIP) software to ensure these devices work correctly. HPLIP provides comprehensive support for printing, scanning, and faxing with HP devices on GNU/Linux systems.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Disable Login Sound on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, like its predecessors, welcomes users with a distinctive login sound that plays when you enter your desktop environment. While this audio greeting adds personality to the Ubuntu experience, many users prefer a quieter login process for various reasons.
-
-
Network World ☛ How to use the groupadd command | Network World
In this Linux tip, we look at the groupadd command – the command that’s used to set up a new user group on Linux.