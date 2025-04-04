news

Axzez Expands OS Compatibility, Lowers Interceptor 2.0 Pricing

Axzez has officially released its updated Interceptor OS Installer, now featuring full support for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5. Designed for performance and simplicity, the installer is built on Debian Bookworm and integrates modern kernel versions — 6.12.19-v8 for Raspberry Pi and 6.12.20 for Banana Pi.

According to the announcement, this release delivers a unified image supporting both Raspberry Pi CM4 and CM5 variants, reducing setup time and improving compatibility across platforms. Users can choose between server and desktop configurations based on their deployment needs.