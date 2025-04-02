news
Slackware-Based PorteuX 2.0 Distro Released with GNOME 48 and Linux Kernel 6.14
Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.14 kernel series, PorteuX 2.0 comes about two months after PorteuX 1.9, featuring the latest GNOME 48 desktop environment for the GNOME editions, as well as experimental Wayland sessions for the Cinnamon, LXQt, and Xfce editions.
PorteuX 2.0 also adds support for the LightDM display manager and greeter to the Cinnamon, LXDE, LXQt, MATE, and Xfce editions, adds and sets the Adwaita cursor theme as default for the Cinnamon edition to fix missing cursors when running in Wayland, and updates the KDE Plasma edition to KDE Plasma 6.3.3.