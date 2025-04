news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 03, 2025



Quoting: New to Linux? 4 things to focus on before you switch | ZDNET —

After using Linux for a while, switching from one distribution to another becomes a fairly easy task. You know the landscape, and you understand the choices and how they are pieced together, so the decision becomes second nature.

But those early days can be filled with confusion, especially when trying to choose a distribution.