news
today's howtos
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Deluge on Fedora 41
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Deluge on Fedora 41. Deluge stands out as a powerful, lightweight BitTorrent client that offers exceptional flexibility and customization options without overwhelming your system resources.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install JDownloader on Fedora 41
JDownloader is a powerful, free download management tool that simplifies the process of downloading files from the internet. Written in Java, this open-source application offers advanced features such as bandwidth control, automatic extraction, and download scheduling that can significantly enhance your downloading experience on Fedora 41.
-
-
How to Install Claude Code on Ubuntu Linux: A Developer’s Guide [Ed: Nothing like slop "code" infecting your codebase and putting you at unknown legal risk?]
Claude is a good alternative to popular Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Chaffbot and Deepseek Hey Hi (AI) tools for performing various tasks. But what if I tell you that you can use your Terminal on GNU/Linux to generate codes and perform other tasks using Cluade? Yes, that is possible, and in this tutorial, we learn how to do that.
-
Privacy Guides ☛ KeePassXC + YubiKey: How to set up a local-only password manager - Privacy Guides
If you are looking for a good remote password manager you can use from anywhere, there are plenty of excellent options to choose from. However, if you prefer to only store your passwords locally, KeePassXC is what you need. In this tutorial, we will set up KeePassXC to work with YubiKey as an additional factor to secure your local-only password database.
-
Lean Rada ☛ Minimal CSS-only blurry image placeholders
Here’s a CSS technique that produces blurry image placeholders (LQIPs) without cluttering up your markup — Only a single custom property needed!
-
Simon Willison ☛ Minimal CSS-only blurry image placeholders
That 192900 number encodes everything needed to construct the placeholder - it manages to embed a single base color and six brightness components (in a 3x2 grid) in 20 bits, then encodes those as an integer in the roughly 2 million available values between -999,999 and 999,999 - beyond which range Lean found some browsers would start to lose precision.
-
Terence Eden ☛ An opinionated HTML Serializer for PHP 8.4
A few days ago, I wrote a shitty pretty-printer for PHP 8.4's new Dom\HTMLDocument class.
I've since re-written it to be faster and more stylistically correct.