Programming Leftovers
Qt ☛ Qt 6.9 Released
Qt 6.9 is now available, with new features and improvements for application developers and device creators! As some of the highlights, upgrading to Qt 6.9 brings emoji rendering in existing applications up to the latest standards, order independent transparency for Qt Quick 3D, significant enhancements to address modern OAuth2 requirements, and multiple new performance features across all platforms and devices.
Rlang ☛ Observable for R users
Observable is a JavaScript-based reactive programming environment, commonly used for interactive data exploration, visualisation, and dashboards.
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: nanotime 0.3.12 on CRAN: Maintenance
Another minor update 0.3.12 for our nanotime package is now on CRAN. nanotime relies on the RcppCCTZ package (as well as the RcppDate package for additional C++ operations) and offers efficient high(er) resolution time parsing and formatting up to nanosecond resolution, using the bit64 package for the actual
integer64arithmetic. Initially implemented using the S3 system, it has benefitted greatly from a rigorous refactoring by Leonardo who not only rejigged
nanotimeinternals in S4 but also added new S4 types for periods, intervals and durations.
SUSE/OpenSUSE
UI/UX Improvements For the Redesigned Request Page
So, we’re back working on the redesigned Request page with some improvements. We started the redesign of the request workflow in August 2022. Then, in September 2022, we focused on the support of multi-action submit requests. We continued in October 2022 with improvements regarding the Build Results tab and superseded conversations, and we presented build results with a pinch of salt in November 2022. In January 2023, we worked on facilitating the review process.
