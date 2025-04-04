news
Programming Leftovers
-
Luciano Nooijen ☛ Why I stopped using AI code editors
TL;DR: I chose to make using AI a manual action, because I felt the slow loss of competence over time when I relied on it, and I recommend everyone to be cautious with making AI a key part of their workflow.
-
Linuxiac ☛ Rust 1.86 Introduces Major Language Features
Moreover, in debug mode, Rust will now emit a runtime assertion to confirm that pointers are not null before any non-zero-sized read or write occurs. These checks apply even when references are reborrowed. Importantly, these extra checks are part of debug assertions, so they do not replace or diminish the existing compile-time guarantees.
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Code::Blocks 25.03 Released! How to Install it in Ubuntu 24.04 | 22.04
After 5 years since the last 20.03, the Code::Blocks IDE finally announced new 25.03 stable release few days ago. The new Code::Blocks 25.03 added support for MinGW64, MSYS2, MSVC17 and TDM compilers, C++ standards 23 and 26 (and their gnu extensions), as well as new -std=c23 and -std=gnu23 options on GCC13 and newer.
-
Net
-
James G ☛ You can use the light-dark function in your :root CSS variables
One part of the talk in particular stood out: you can use light-dark in the variables declared in your CSS :root.
Before the talk, my :root CSS had a “—dark-“ and “—light-“ version for many colours, like this: [...]
-
Adriaan Roselli ☛ Mainlining Mains
Consider this an update to my 2015 post Use Only One <main> on a Page, which details the overall concept and a bit of the history getting WHATWG on board with the infamous issue 100. That post was a follow-up to my 2012 post New Main Element Approved, then Blocked.
-
SANS ☛ Exploring Statistical Measures to Predict URLs as Legitimate or Intrusive [Guest Diary]
For the last 5 months, as part of my BACS internship with SANS, I have monitored two deployments of a DShield Sensor, sometimes referred to as a honeypot. The DShield sensor offers multiple attack surfaces including Telnet and SSH ports but one of its features is a public-facing web server. One of my deployments sits on a cloud instance and this web server sees a large volume of traffic, making it ideal for research on web server attacks.
-
Andy Bell ☛ Simplify sharing with built-in APIs and progressive enhancement
We’re building with a progressive enhancement approach here so the first thing we need to do is work out what our minimum viable experience is.
As I see it, we render the URL in a pre-formatted fashion with some supporting text that encourages the user to share by copying the URL.
-
-
Python
-
TecMint ☛ 10 Python Built-in Functions That Will Simplify Your Code
In this article, we’ll explore some lesser-known but incredibly useful Python functions that deserve more attention.
-
Open Source For U ☛ Automating Machine Learning with PyCaret
Learn how to use PyCaret, a low-code Python library, to automate the management of machine learning models. Machine learning (ML) and other data science technologies are today being used in almost every field. A basic awareness about these technologies is therefore important.
-
-
Rust
-
Rust Weekly Updates ☛ This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 593
Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust!
-
Rust Blog ☛ The Rust Programming Language Blog: Announcing Rust 1.86.0
The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.86.0. Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.
If you have a previous version of Rust installed via
rustup, you can get 1.86.0 with: [...]
-