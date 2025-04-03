genAI is the next chapter in this calamitous cavalcade of computerised crapulance. This technology, whatever perceived or incidental benefit it has, slops out such enormous and uncaptured externalities that it affects all of us. The slave labour in Africa used to classify data. Our servers creaking under the load of their indiscriminate scrapers, to say nothing of our costs. Open source projects—the ones that deliver so much of the code necessary to make them work—being washed of their licences and clogged with spam. Creative outlets being forced to close under mountains of spam and genAI slop. I waste so much of my job now dealing with automated abuse alerts it beggars belief. I could link to examples of each of these, but I’m tired, and I’m sure you’ve read the same stories.