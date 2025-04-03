news

Quoting: Thunderbird Launches Open Source Services to Rival Gmail and Office365 —

In a somewhat unexpected but definitely interesting move, Thunderbird has introduced a new initiative called Thunderbird Pro and Thundermail. The goal? To take their popular email client beyond the desktop and into territory currently ruled by giants like Google’s Gmail and Microsoft’s Office 365.

As for the reasons behind this decision, Ryan Sipes, Thunderbird’s Managing Director of Product, explains it this way...