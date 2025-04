news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 04, 2025



Quoting: GNU Octave 10.1.0 is out with New Functions [Ubuntu PPA] | UbuntuHandbook —

GNU Octave, the free open-source programming language for scientific computing and numerical computation, rolled out the new 10.1.0 release.

The official announcement is not ready at the moment of writing. Though, the source tarball was made available to download since last week. And, I’ve made the package into PPA for all current Ubuntu releases.