posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 04, 2025



Quoting: LXC/LXCFS/Incus 6.0.4 LTS release | Stéphane Graber's website —

The Linux Containers project maintains Long Term Support (LTS) releases for its core projects. Those come with 5 years of support from upstream with the first two years including bugfixes, minor improvements and security fixes and the remaining 3 years getting only security fixes.

This is now the fourth round of bugfix releases for LXC, LXCFS and Incus 6.0 LTS.