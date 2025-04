news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 03, 2025



Quoting: GNOME Has A New App for Daily Wallpapers from Bing, Wikimedia | UbuntuHandbook —

Want to get refresh of your desktop background with new wallpapers every day? Here’s a new app to do the job for Linux with GNOME Desktop!

It’s Picture of The Day, a GTK4 application written in Rust programming language. With it, you may get wallpaper images from the following sources...