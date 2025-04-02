news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
David Revoy ☛ Introducing a new Krita plugin: Kiki Ultimate Digital Painting Companion - David Revoy
I'm excited to announce the release of Kiki Ultimate Digital Painting Companion, a plugin for Krita that brings a personal assistant to your screen. Kiki watches your every move, offering remarks and occasional words of encouragement (but mostly sarcasm).
I developed it on the top of a new, free/libre, and open-source engine I named KUDOS (for Kiki's Ultimate Digital Oversight System) trained on my collection of many comments I read on the internet about the common issues and pain while learning to draw and paint. So, it's not based on AI or LLMs, but on a larger and limitless dataset: user frustration.
GreyCoder ☛ How To Install YT-DLP & Download Youtube Videos - GreyCoder
yt-dlp remains the premier command-line tool for downloading videos. This guide covers installation methods for Linux, macOS, and Windows, with optimization tips for privacy-conscious users.
OpenSSH ☛ Call for testing: OpenSSH 10.0
OpenSSH 10.0p1 is almost ready for release, so we would appreciate testing on as many platforms and systems as possible. This is primarily a bugfix release, although one notable change is the introduction of the sshd-auth binary (see below).
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
Bitdefender ☛ [Attackers] exploit little-known WordPress MU-plugins feature to hide malware
A new security issue is putting WordPress-powered websites at risk. [Attackers] are abusing the “Must-Use” plugins (MU-plugins) feature to hide malicious code and maintain long-term access on hacked websites.
Education
-
Paolo Melchiorre ☛ EuroPython 2025
EuroPython is the official European conference for the Python programming language.
Coalition for Networked Information ☛ Meeting Roadmap: A Guide to the Spring 2025 CNI Meeting
The current plan is that I’ll have an opportunity to chat with people at the Monday reception via Zoom, to participate remotely in the closing panel, and to listen to the opening plenary and open discussion before Monday’s reception.
So, it falls to me to remotely welcome everyone to Milwaukee, and to rely on CNI’s amazing team to welcome you on my behalf in person.
APNIC ☛ Recapping PIMF Malaysia: 11 views on Internet Resilience
Subsea and terrestrial fibre optic cables form the backbone of the global Internet. Without this infrastructure, we wouldn’t be able to communicate with our neighbouring cities and economies, let alone those on the other side of the world, which many rely on for popular and critical web services.
To achieve a resilient Internet, it is paramount that these cables are secure and that proper redundancy is in place ‘when’ something happens to them.
Openness/Sharing/Collaboration
Open Data
Society for Scholarly Publishing ☛ Guest Post - No Data? No Acceptance. How IOP Publishing is Strengthening Open Science
In environmental research, however, we are seeing a shift toward more open practices. Our recent analysis, supported by Dataseer, revealed that a growing proportion of environmental researchers are already sharing their data. Recognizing this momentum, IOP Publishing now requires researchers submitting to two of our environmental journals to share the underlying data for their papers. Not planning to share your data? No acceptance — unless there’s a compelling reason it can’t be shared. This move directly responds to the needs of researchers who are committed to sharing their data in a FAIR way alongside their published articles.
