Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

I'm excited to announce the release of Kiki Ultimate Digital Painting Companion, a plugin for Krita that brings a personal assistant to your screen. Kiki watches your every move, offering remarks and occasional words of encouragement (but mostly sarcasm).

I developed it on the top of a new, free/libre, and open-source engine I named KUDOS (for Kiki's Ultimate Digital Oversight System) trained on my collection of many comments I read on the internet about the common issues and pain while learning to draw and paint. So, it's not based on AI or LLMs, but on a larger and limitless dataset: user frustration.