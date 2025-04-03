LWN Coverage of Kernel (Linux)

Brendan Jackman has been working to try to get ahead of the next hardware CPU vulnerability before it gets discovered. In January, he posted the second version of a patch set that introduces address-space isolation (ASI) as a way of preventing future CPU vulnerabilities from leaking important information. The core concept is to ensure that data that is not currently needed is not present in memory, so that speculative execution cannot leak it. The work is nowhere near ready to be incorporated into the mainline kernel — not least of all because it has a large performance impact in its current form — but it is likely to once again be a topic of discussion at the 2025 Linux Filesystem, Memory Management, and BPF Summit.

Jackman's patch set introduces different classes of memory. The classes are effectively isolated from one another, in order to avoid leaking information between them. The first version only differentiated between memory mappings for KVM virtual machines and everything else, but reviewers wanted a demonstration that his approach could handle more than just two classes. Therefore, the most recent version of the patch set has a separate class for kernel code that handles certain system calls that don't require access to sensitive data as well. Each class of memory has its own independent address space, intended to contain only information relevant to a particular part of the system. When the kernel needs to access user-space memory, or run code for a virtual machine, it needs to switch to using that class (and that address space). Speculative execution cannot leak information that is not mapped into memory, and the system keeps track of switches between classes in order to flush any other microarchitectural state that could be used to leak information.