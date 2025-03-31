news
Mozilla Firefox 137 Is Now Available with HEVC Playback Support on Linux
Highlights of Firefox 137 include HEVC playback support on Linux systems, the ability to identify all links in PDF files and turn them into hyperlinks, the ability to sign PDF documents without leaving Firefox, and support for using the address bar as a calculator.
Firefox 137 also introduces two new options in the Browser Layout section under General settings, allowing users to switch between horizontal and vertical tab layouts in addition to the Show sidebar option that was introduced in the Firefox 136 release with the new vertical tabs feature.