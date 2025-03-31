news

Linus Torvalds rages against 'random turd files' in Linux 6.15-rc1 directories

Linus Torvalds is back at his explosively scatological best in some recent comments about a Linux 6.15-rc1 pull request (h/t Phoronix). The target of the Linux creator and lead developer’s ire was “the disgusting ‘hdrtest’ crap,” which he accused of slowing down software builds and leaving “random ‘hdrtest’ turds around.” Torvald’s full post concerning the hdrtest issue registered a six on the turd-o-meter.

While Torvalds was disturbed by the code that was impacting the latest Linux kernel, beginning his post with a “Grr,” he remained precise in his objections to it. “I did the pull, resolved the (trivial) conflicts, but I notice that this ended up containing the disgusting ‘hdrtest’ crap that (a) slows down the build because it's done for a regular allmodconfig build rather than be some simple thing that you guys can run as needed (b) also leaves random ‘hdrtest’ turds around in the include directories,” he wrote.