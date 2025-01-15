Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Entry is open for Coolest Projects 2025
Our free online technology showcase is open to all young creators up to age 18, anywhere in the world. We share key dates, details of our in-person events, and more.
-
Hackaday ☛ Clever PCBs Straighten Out The Supercon SAO Badge
When we decided that Simple Add-Ons (SAOs) would be the focus of Supercon 2024, it was clear the badge would need to feature more than just one or two of the requisite connectors. We finally settled on six ports, but figuring out the geometry of getting all those ports on the badge in such a way that the SAOs wouldn’t hit each other was a bit tricky. In early concept drawings the badge was just a big rectangle with the ports along the top, but it was too ugly.
-
Hackaday ☛ Electromechanical 7-Segment Display Is High Contrast Brilliance
The seven-segment display is most well known in LED form, but the concept isn’t tied to that format. You can build a seven-segment display out of moving parts, too. [tin-foil-hat] has achieved just that with a remarkably elegant design.
-
Hackaday ☛ Homebrew Retro Console Runs On PIC32
[Chad Burrow] decided to take on a noble task—building a “retro” style computer and video game console. Only, this one is built using somewhat modern hardware—relying on the grunt of the PIC32MZ2048EFH144 to get the job done. Meet the Acolyte Hand PIC’d 32.
-
CNX Software ☛ Fully enclosed ESP32-S3 board features 1.8-inch AMOLED, microphone & speaker for Hey Hi (AI) audio applications
Waveshare ESP32-S3-Touch-AMOLED-1.8 is an ESP32-S3 development board with an AMOLED display and Hey Hi (AI) audio support fully housed in a plastic enclosure. The most interesting feature of this devkit is its 1.8-inch AMOLED display with a 100000:1 contrast ratio and a wide 178° viewing angle, plus support for Hey Hi (AI) speech using its built-in microphone and speaker, and a built-in battery for IoT and Hey Hi (AI) applications. Other features include a QMI8658 6-axis IMU for motion detection, a PCF85063 RTC for time, and an ES8311 audio codec for high-quality audio.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Security through transparency: RP2350 Hacking Challenge results are in
We launched our second-generation microcontroller, RP2350, in August last year. Building on the success of its predecessor, RP2040, this adds faster processors, more memory, lower power states, and a security model built around Arm TrustZone for Cortex-M. Alongside our own Raspberry Pi Pico 2 board, and numerous partner boards, RP2350 also featured on the DEF CON badge, designed by Entropic Engineering, with firmware by our friend Dmitry Grinberg.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi's RP2350 Hacking Challenge results announced — four winners are each awarded the full $20K prize
The official winners of the $20,000 Raspberry Pi and Hextree RP2350 Hacking Challenge have been announced. Four successful claimants for the prize are outlined in a blog post by Raspberry Pi chief Eben Upton today. As Raspberry Pi was so impressed by the quality of the submissions all four winners will get the full prize, rather than a share.