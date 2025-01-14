Web Browsing, Browsers, and Web Development

My freelance web dev was always driven by the fact that not that many people have both expertise in ebook standards, reading-related issues, and annotation. as well as web development. I’ve never put much effort into getting other kinds of freelance web dev gigs from new contacts, so this part of my income has steadily been declining over the years.

The training and education work evaporated when the “AI” bubble began to inflate as the companies I had been working with either laid off all of my contacts, switched to “AI” solutions, or both. Ironically I didn’t notice initially because I was busy researching, writing, and publishing The Intelligence Illusion. I attempted to launch a web dev course of my own but that tanked because I was paying more attention to what interested me over what people in the industry needed. Also, my newsletter was entirely geared towards analysis and not web dev, so it wasn’t a great platform for launching anything resembling a web dev course.

Writing and analysis is what has occupied most of my attention over the past couple of years despite it generally not paying that well. Not nothing, but also not much, and definitely not proportional to the time I invested in the newsletter.