posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 05, 2025



Quoting: Incus in 2024 and beyond! | Stéphane Graber's website —

A lot has happened in 2024 for the Incus project, so I thought it’d be interesting to see where we started, what we did and where we ended up after that very busy year, then look forward to what’s next in 2025!

We began 2024 right on the heels of the Incus 0.4 release at the end of December 2023.

This is notable as Incus 0.4 was the last Incus release that could directly import changes from the LXD project due to Canonical’s decision to re-license LXD as AGPLv3.