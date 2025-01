posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 05, 2025



Quoting: Upgrades from 22.04 LTS to 24.04 LTS are NOT WORKING – Ubuntu Studio —

We are currently following multiple bug reports (Launchpad bugs 2078639, 2078608, and 2079817) with most of them being duplicates of the first in that list.

If you have attempted to upgrade and ran into this problem, feel free to click on the first link in that list and click on “Does this bug affect you?”. Filing additional bug reports is unnecessary.