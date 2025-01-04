MakeUseOf on SystemRescue (GNU/Linux) and Raspberry Pi 500

Tux Machines

SeeedStudio Unveils XIAO Plus Series with Expanded IO and Enhanced Connectivity

Seeed Studio recently announced the XIAO Plus series, an update to its popular XIAO lineup. This series features expanded IO options and standardized back solder points, enhancing functionality while retaining the compact XIAO form factor. The lineup includes the XIAO ESP32S3 Plus, XIAO nRF52840 Plus, and XIAO nRF52840 Sense Plus.

HackerBox 0110 Explores MIDI and Synth Technology with Raspberry Pi Pico 2

HackerBox 0110 offers a hands-on kit for synthesizer technology, showcasing the capabilities of the Raspberry Pi Pico 2. Equipped with the RP2350 microcontroller, the kit enables exploration of MIDI technology, sound synthesis, and digital audio applications, providing tools for both learning and experimentation.

PicoPD Pro: USB PD 3.1 Development Board with PPS and AVS Support

The PicoPD Pro is a compact development board with the RP2040 microcontroller, enabling USB PD3.1 features like Programmable Power Supply and Adjustable Voltage Supply up to 30V. It includes an AP33772S sink controller for USB-C functionality and offers a 5V rail output for powering external components.

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 04, 2025

siduction Linux 2024.1.0 Released with Xfce 4.20, KDE Plasma 6.2, and LXQt 2.1
siduction 2024.1.0 has been released today as a major update to this Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution featuring some of the latest and greatest technologies and desktop environments.
postmarketOS 24.12 Released with KDE Plasma Mobile 6.2.4, GNOME Shell 46
postmarketOS 24.12 was released today as the latest version of this Linux-based operating system for mobile devices that brings new features, support for new devices, and updated components.
For This New Year, 2025, We Need More Writers Out There [original]
It's a New Year and it's good to mention the writers
 
This Week in Plasma: Artistry and accessibility
Plasma developers are returning from their holidays and have provided us all with loads of goodies
IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 191 is available for testing
The IPFire development team has been very busy over the holidays and is bringing you the latest update for IPFire ready for testing
Games: Palworld, Marvel Rivals, and More
Ditana – Arch-based Linux distribution
Ditana Linux is a rolling release distro based on Arch Linux
Games: Stunt Rally 3.3, Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, Godot's Microsoft Sellout (Money With Strings Attached)
GNU/FSF Events: Free Software Directory, Raising Money to "keep putting pressure on Microsoft"
Videos: Recently in Invidious
Postgres Extension Wizard and pg_chameleon 2.0.20
ExTiX 24.12 - based on Ubuntu 24.10 - with LXQt 2.0, Calamares Installer, Refracta Snapshot and kernel 6.12.6-amd64-exton :: Build 241223
ExTiX 24.12 LXQt – Build 241223
Android Leftovers
These 5 lesser-known settings keep me firmly on team Android
Arch-Based Distros Dominate the Linux Gaming Scene
Valve's latest Steam survey highlights Arch's popularity among Linux gamers
LibreOffice 25.2 RC1 is available for testing
LibreOffice 25.2 will be released as final at the beginning of February, 2025
3 reasons Linux is the best alternative to Windows for gamers
Gaming on Linux has taken off in a big way over the last decade
PCLinuxOS Magazine and More
Caddy 2.9 Web & Reverse Proxy Server Released
Caddy 2.9 web and reverse proxy server rolls out with refined config loading
Fossify File Manager: Open Source Replacement to Files by Google on Android
Ready to simplify file management on Android without using Google's app or your manufacturer? Try this
Games: Stardew Valley, Humble Bundle, and More
Latest 9 from GamingOnLinux
Fedora-Based Nobara 41 Gaming Distro Switches to Open-Source NVIDIA Driver
The Nobar Project released today Nobara 41 as the latest version of this Fedora-based Linux distribution for gamers that features unique, in-house tools and lots of performance improvements.
GNOME vs. KDE Plasma: Top Linux Desktops Compared
While GNOME and KDE Plasma stand as Linux's most popular desktop environments (DEs), they couldn't be more different
Stable kernels: Linux 6.12.8, Linux 6.6.69, and Linux 6.1.123
All users of the 6.12 kernel series must upgrade
5 lightweight Linux distributions with very low system requirements
If you have an aging computer and want to give it new life, there are plenty of lightweight Linux distributions that will serve you for years to come
Another Celebration This Month [original]
The year started well for us
Why I'm Not Sold on Linux Tiling Window Managers
Many hardcore Linux users love tiling window managers meant to optimize screen space for productivity
Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly and GAFAM Discrimination
today's howtos
Games: Steam Deck, Gaming With Public Domain, and DOOM
Fedora and IBM: Filipe Rosset's Bug Fixes and Mark J. Wielaard Shills a Front Group of His Employer
My Linux and Open Source Resolutions for 2025
Here's what I have decided for 2025. What are your resolutions
CachyOS Now Uses AutoFDO Kernel as Default Across All Supported Architectures
Today, the development team behind the Arch Linux-based CachyOS distribution released a new ISO snapshot for December 2024 with various improvements, updated components, a new default kernel, and other changes.
Sparky news 2024/12
The 12th monthly Sparky project and donate report of the 2024
NerdFetch – fetch script using Nerdfonts
NerdFetch is a simple shell script which fetches information about your system
I measured KDE’s commit stats and the results surprised me!
Whilst commit numbers aren't a perfect measure of anything whatsoever
Pre-Alpha Version of Pidgin 3.0 Released
Pidgin 3.0 Experimental 1 instant messaging apps land with GTK 4 and Adwaita support
Algol 68 GCC Front-End
This WIP is a GCC front-end for Algol 68
PeaZip 10.2 Open-Source Archive Manager Released with Qt 6 Package for Linux
PeaZip 10.2 is out today as a new update to this open-source, free, and cross-platform file compression and encryption software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.
This Year in Linux, Liam Proven on Retro, and SCALE 22x’s Colocated Events
Updates From GNU Projects
GNU CTT and more
4MLinux 47.0 Released with Installation Support for Virtual (KVM) Block Devices
4MLinux developer Zbigniew Konojacki announced today the release and general availability of 4MLinux 47.0 as the latest stable version of this mini Linux distribution featuring the lightweight JWM window manager.
LineageOS 22.1 released
been hard at work since Android 15’s release in September
