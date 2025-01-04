IBM, Red Hat, and Fedora Family/Volunteers/Staff

Release Candidate versions are available in the testing repository for Fedora and Enterprise Linux (RHEL / CentOS / Alma / Rocky and other clones) to allow more people to test them. They are available as Software Collections, for a parallel installation, the perfect solution for such tests, and also as base packages.

RPMs of PHP version 8.4.3RC1 are available

RPMs of PHP version 8.3.16RC1 are available

The packages are available for x86_64 and aarch64.

PHP version 8.2 is now in security mode only, so no more RC will be released.