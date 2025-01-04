IBM, Red Hat, and Fedora Family/Volunteers/Staff
Silicon Angle ☛ IBM, GlobalFoundries settle legal dispute over chip technology
IBM Corp. and GlobalFoundries Inc. announced today that they’ve agreed to end a years-long legal dispute that focused on their respective chip development efforts.
CRN ☛ Red Hat Adds Granite, Gaudi Support In Latest AI Release
RHEL AI version 1.3 adds IBM Granite LLM support and previews Intel Gaudi 3 support.
Channel Futures - Top IT & Software Vendor Channel Leaders for 2024 [Ed: "Channel Futures highlights the 19 IT and software vendor channel leaders for 2024 who share leadership traits that will help propel the success of their channels in 2025. Learn about their accomplishments, including Red Hat’s very own Stefanie Chiras," Red Hat says.]
Remi Collet ☛ Remi Collet: New server for 2025 and later
I just moved all my web sites to a new server.
If you read this entry, DNS have done their work, and you are connected to this new server.
The low-cost server hosting my repository was 4 years old and had performance issues (permanent very high load, especially after an update, during mirrors sync).
For information: [...]
Remi Collet ☛ Remi Collet: PHP version 8.3.16RC1 and 8.4.3RC1
Release Candidate versions are available in the testing repository for Fedora and Enterprise Linux (RHEL / CentOS / Alma / Rocky and other clones) to allow more people to test them. They are available as Software Collections, for a parallel installation, the perfect solution for such tests, and also as base packages.
RPMs of PHP version 8.4.3RC1 are available
RPMs of PHP version 8.3.16RC1 are available
The packages are available for x86_64 and aarch64.
PHP version 8.2 is now in security mode only, so no more RC will be released.
Kevin Fenzi: Apps I use
Happy New year everyone.
I thought I would do a quick post about apps/software that I use. Of course my requirements may be wildly different from your own, but perhaps you will see something here that you might want to also investigate, or in turn leeds you to something you do want
On the server side, I want to use things that are open source and run on Fedora (my main server at home is Fedora of course). I prefer things packaged up and available in the main Fedora repos, but of course that is not practical for everything sadly.