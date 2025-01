Another Celebration This Month

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 02, 2025,

updated Jan 02, 2025



TWO weeks from now Rianne celebrates an anniversary in a local place near us. If you wish to join us and meet the people who run the site, then come chat in the IRC channel of Tux Machines to make arrangements.

The year started well for us. Let's hope it'll continue that way. █