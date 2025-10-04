news
Linux App Release Roundup, Best Ubuntu Time Tracking Software, and More
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Linux App Release Roundup (September 2025)
Check in for a recap of GNU/Linux app releases in September 2025, including updates to gThumb, Apostrophe, Rio Term, MPD Client Euphonica and more!
Linux Handbook ☛ LHB GNU/Linux Digest #25.29: Git for DevOps eBook, getfacl, Crontab Recovery and More
New week, new ebook!
Best Ubuntu Time Tracking Software 2026
Choosing the best Ubuntu time tracking software may greatly improve productivity. With the use of time monitoring software, you can better understand how you spend your time, spot areas for development, and make sure that projects are completed on schedule and under budget.
Having a trustworthy time tracking software is crucial whether you're a manager monitoring the development of a team, a freelancer juggling several customers, or a remote worker completing different tasks. Effective time management is essential for productivity.