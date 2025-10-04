original
Stormy Days, Strong Spirit, Maybe Site Search Next Year
It's fall (autumn) already
It has been very stormy in Manchester - and England at large - lately. Strong winds (gusty and wet), lots of water in the form of rain "pissing it down" and banging on roofs and windows. I am relieved that we get lots of water in the nearby reservoir after a relatively dry year across the nation, but it is nicer to see sunny days, blue skies, and wear sunglasses with a mug of coffee outdoors.
Nevertheless, a month from now the sister site has a birthday and we've already begun preparing for "Our Next Anniversary". We'll hopefully be able to roll out site search some time next year. The main concern we have is DDoS attacks (bots hammering on the search interface). █