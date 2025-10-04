Stormy Days, Strong Spirit, Maybe Site Search Next Year

Do you want to contribute to the community as an Ubuntu user? One of the simplest methods is by reporting a bug that occurs on your Ubuntu system if any. That way, the developers along with community can address and fix the issue to later they publish the fix as updates to the users. That's the origin of our daily software updates! We will explain it by examples and screenshots we hope you and everyone can follow easily. Now, let's read and try it!

While still powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series, Raspberry Pi OS is now based on the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series, which means that users will enjoy newer software and GNU/Linux technologies. In addition, the installation of the packages are now more modular.

Linux Mint project leader Clement Lefebvre revealed today in the monthly newsletter that the next version of Cinnamon will feature improved support for keyboard layouts and input methods, including support for both traditional layouts and IBus input methods in the keyboard settings and the keyboard applet.

The new Steam Client update prevents a crash on Linux systems that occurred when DualSense controllers are connected and idle, improves the High Contrast view of the game list search and the app filter panel, and adds support for dual gyros when using Nintendo Switch Joycons in combined mode.

The approach mirrors the transformation that pooling services brought to PCB manufacturing. Just as OSH Park simplified access to small-batch circuit boards, wafer.space introduces predictable pricing, clear specifications, and streamlined logistics for ASIC fabrication. Designers can now move from digital layouts to tangible silicon devices with fewer barriers.

Terasic has introduced the Atum Nios V Starter Kit, a feature-rich evaluation platform designed to accelerate development with Altera’s Nios V processor. The kit is aimed at embedded engineers, system developers, and educators looking for a practical way to explore RISC-V–based designs on the Agilex 3 FPGA platform.

Stormy Days, Strong Spirit, Maybe Site Search Next Year

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 04, 2025,

updated Oct 04, 2025



It's fall (autumn) already

It has been very stormy in Manchester - and England at large - lately. Strong winds (gusty and wet), lots of water in the form of rain "pissing it down" and banging on roofs and windows. I am relieved that we get lots of water in the nearby reservoir after a relatively dry year across the nation, but it is nicer to see sunny days, blue skies, and wear sunglasses with a mug of coffee outdoors.

Nevertheless, a month from now the sister site has a birthday and we've already begun preparing for "Our Next Anniversary". We'll hopefully be able to roll out site search some time next year. The main concern we have is DDoS attacks (bots hammering on the search interface). █