news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 04, 2025



Quoting: An Update on our NGI Zero Core Funded Work – LabPlot —

A few months ago, we announced that LabPlot had received funding from the NGI Zero Core fund. This was to help us focus on three features we’ve wanted to add for a while: Analysis of Live Data, Python scripting, and more statistical analysis functions.

We’re pleased to announce that we have now completed the main goals for this project. As part of the new statistical functions, we’ve added a comprehensive suite of statistical hypothesis tests...